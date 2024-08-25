World Water Day at the Louisville Zoo

to

Louisville Zoo 1100 1100 Trevillian Way, Kentucky 40213

World Water Day at the Louisville Zoo

Clean water is so important to people and the animals with whom we share our planet!

Celebrate the start of the globally-recognized World Water Week (Aug. 25-29) with World Water Day at the Louisville Zoo. Enjoy special water ball enrichment donated to the animals by WaterStep.

Learn about the importance of clean water at Glacier Run with partners WaterStep and Louisville Water Company.

Time Animal and Exhibit Area

10:30 a.m. Seals and sea lions at Glacier Run

11:15 a.m. Bears at Glacier Run

Noon Amur tiger at Tiger Taiga

2 p.m. Bears at Glacier Run

For more information call 502-459-2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org/event/world-water-day-2024/

Info

Louisville Zoo 1100 1100 Trevillian Way, Kentucky 40213
Kids & Family, Outdoor
502-459-2181
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - World Water Day at the Louisville Zoo - 2024-08-25 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - World Water Day at the Louisville Zoo - 2024-08-25 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - World Water Day at the Louisville Zoo - 2024-08-25 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - World Water Day at the Louisville Zoo - 2024-08-25 10:00:00 ical