World Water Day at the Louisville Zoo

Clean water is so important to people and the animals with whom we share our planet!

Celebrate the start of the globally-recognized World Water Week (Aug. 25-29) with World Water Day at the Louisville Zoo. Enjoy special water ball enrichment donated to the animals by WaterStep.

Learn about the importance of clean water at Glacier Run with partners WaterStep and Louisville Water Company.

Time Animal and Exhibit Area

10:30 a.m. Seals and sea lions at Glacier Run

11:15 a.m. Bears at Glacier Run

Noon Amur tiger at Tiger Taiga

2 p.m. Bears at Glacier Run

For more information call 502-459-2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org/event/world-water-day-2024/