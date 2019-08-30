Worldfest 2019

Travel around the world in one weekend, right here in downtown Louisville!

WorldFest, one of the region’s largest international festivals, celebrates its 17th anniversary with four days of expanded world food, live music, dance, culture and education this Labor Day weekend.

WorldFest takes place in downtown Louisville at the Belvedere located at 5th and Main Street. Admission is free. Food & crafts available for purchase. ATM's on site.

For more information call (502) 574-3427 or visit worldfestlouisville.com or today.