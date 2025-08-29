Worldfest 2025
to
The Belvedere Outlook 141 N 6th St, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Worldfest 2019
Travel around the world in one weekend, right here in downtown Louisville!
Louisville’s WorldFest is one of the region’s largest international festivals, with nearly 150 international-themed arts, crafts, merchandise, and food booths along with three entertainment stages. Taking place every Labor Day Weekend in Downtown Louisville on the Belvedere, this four-day festival has celebrated cultures from around the world for more than two decades.
For more information call 1.888.568.4784 or visit louisvilleky.gov/government/city-events/worldfest