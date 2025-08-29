Worldfest 2025

Worldfest 2019

Travel around the world in one weekend, right here in downtown Louisville!

Louisville’s WorldFest is one of the region’s largest international festivals, with nearly 150 international-themed arts, crafts, merchandise, and food booths along with three entertainment stages. Taking place every Labor Day Weekend in Downtown Louisville on the Belvedere, this four-day festival has celebrated cultures from around the world for more than two decades.

For more information call 1.888.568.4784 or visit louisvilleky.gov/government/city-events/worldfest