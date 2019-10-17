World's Largest Halloween Party

Weekends in October. Thurs-Sun.

5:00 pm -8:30 pm

The Louisville Zoo is gearing up to transform into a storybook land where a photo opportunity is waiting around every corner during the “World’s Largest Halloween Party!” presented by Meijer. This year the Zoo celebrates its 38th year of the popular party on October 3–6, 10–13, 17–20, & 24–27, 2019.

Tickets are now on sale.

Children can dress up in their wildest costumes and set off on a magical journey through the Zoo.

The Party features costumed characters for guests to meet and greet in fanciful, larger-than-life storybook scenes. Trick-or-treating is offered for kids 11 and under. In an effort to be “green,” the Zoo requests that children bring their own trick-or-treat bag to the event. The Zoo will not provide bags, but reusable cloth bags will be available for purchase for $2 in the Zoo’s gift shop while supplies last.

For more information call 502-459-2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org