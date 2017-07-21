Wranglers Campground Primitive Rodeo

Land Between The Lakes Golden Pond, Kentucky

Wranglers Campground will host the 21st Annual Primitive Rodeo, presented by Crossland Rodeo Company, Friday and Saturday, July 21 and 22, from 7:30-10pm.

This is an International Pro Rodeo Association sanctioned show with $300 added to each event. The rodeo is open to the public. Admission is $10 ages 13 and older, $7 ages 5-12, and free for children 4 and under. No coolers permitted.

Enjoy half-price camping on Friday and Saturday at Wranglers. Children’s activities available earlier in the day at the Pavilion from 1-2:30pm, as well as mutton busting, a new event from 6:30-7:15pm.

Events include bareback riding, steer wrestling, break away roping, tie-down roping, saddle Bronc riding, team roping, cowgirls’ barrel racing, bull riding and an IPRA showcase clown.

For more information visit landbetweenthelakes.us

Land Between The Lakes Golden Pond, Kentucky View Map
Kids & Family
