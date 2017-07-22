Wranglers Campground Primitive Rodeo

Wranglers Campground will host the 21st Annual Primitive Rodeo, presented by Crossland Rodeo Company, Friday and Saturday, July 21 and 22, from 7:30-10pm.

This is an International Pro Rodeo Association sanctioned show with $300 added to each event. The rodeo is open to the public. Admission is $10 ages 13 and older, $7 ages 5-12, and free for children 4 and under. No coolers permitted.

Enjoy half-price camping on Friday and Saturday at Wranglers. Children’s activities available earlier in the day at the Pavilion from 1-2:30pm, as well as mutton busting, a new event from 6:30-7:15pm.

Events include bareback riding, steer wrestling, break away roping, tie-down roping, saddle Bronc riding, team roping, cowgirls’ barrel racing, bull riding and an IPRA showcase clown.

For more information visit landbetweenthelakes.us