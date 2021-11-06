ALL WRAPPED UP Gift & Craft Show 2021
to
Rough River Dam State Resort Park 450 Lodge Road, Falls of Rough, Kentucky 40119
Dawn Garvin
Start your holiday shopping this November 6th at Rough River Dam State Resort Park!
Begin your holiday shopping this year at the 11th annual All Wrapped Up Gift & Craft Show. This year will be for one day only but guests will find lots of holiday decor, gift items, wearable art and delicious foods.
For more information call (270) 257-2311 or visit parks.ky.gov
Crafts, Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday