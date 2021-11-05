ALL WRAPPED UP Gift & Craft Show 2021
to
Rough River Dam State Resort Park 450 Lodge Rd., Falls of Rough, Kentucky 40119
Patti Owen
Handcrafts, entertainment, craft classes and more!
Find a large selection of local and Kentucky Crafted items during the 11th annual craft show hosted at the park. The park will be observing safety guidelines to help keep everyone attending healthy. Be prepared to wear facemasks while indoors shopping and enjoying activities.
For more information call 270-257-2311
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family