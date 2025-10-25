× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Wrapping Up Bluebird Season

$15 - $25 per person.

Calling all bird lovers! Join bluebird expert Philip Tamplin from the Kentucky Bluebird Society for a fun and fascinating session all about bluebirds’ fall behavior. You’ll learn what they’re up to this time of year and how to get your yard ready for the next nesting season. After the chat, we’ll walk through the gardens to check out Yew Dell’s bluebird boxes and talk through real-life tips.

For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org