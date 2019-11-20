× Expand 0 Registration and Payment can be mailed to Pritchard Community Center 404 S Mulberry St. Elizabethtown KY 42701

Wreath Making with Rex

If you are interested in learning how to make a festive synthetic wreath for your home, office or maybe a gift for a special someone this is the class for you! Rex is one of our own. He is a very talented artist and craftsmen that will show you how to make your own wreath just like a professional.

The cost for the class is $25 per person. The classes will be held at the Pritchard Community Center November 20th and 21st and a make up day of December 19th, just incase of inclement weather. The class will begin at 6pm and end by 8pm. All supplies will be provided.

This class is for ages 13 and up. Spots are limited. Preregistration is required. Registration forms can be printed from our webpage or picked up at the Pritchard Community Center! Payments need to be returned to Pritchard Community. Registration deadline is November 14th by 4pm. Cash, Money Order or Check Only.

Make Checks Payable to: City of Elizabethtown

For more information call 270-765-5551 or email anna.johnson@elizabethtownky.gov or travis.wells@elizabethtownky.gov