Wreath Making Workshop

Learn the basics to create a sweet scented, multi-colored, herb wreath that will grace any room in your home. This wreath will be approximately 24-26” (center to center). You’ll receive supplies to make the base and a large diversity of colorful dried plant materials to decorate your wreath.

*All materials provided. -- Cost is $28.00 -----Pre-registration required.

Please understand that we have high expectations for our classes and your experience is important to us; our goal is for you to have an educational and FUN experience.

Your payment funds marketing, supplies and other costs. Instructor, Carrie Taylor has been a Horticulturist for 30 years specializing in Landscape Design and maintenance, plant cultivation and floral design. Carrie is very passionate about educating others about this profession.

Must Register by Friday, May 26th. Call (606) 798-3901 – Class size is limited.

Hope you join us for a fun time! Mail Check to: Judy Geagley by Hand, 546 Garrad Road, Tollesboro, KY 41189 Your payment is nonrefundable (only exception: emergency)

For more information call (606) 798-3901.