Wreath Making at Yew Dell from 2 - 4 pm

$75 - $85 per person.

Sign up now because these fill up fast. This Yew Dell family classic returns for another holiday season. Yew Dell’s expert staff will lead you through the process of making your own special holiday wreath from materials collected right here on the grounds. From greens to unique berries, cones, and other botanical treasures, we’ll have everything you need to make your wreath stand out from the crowd.

For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org