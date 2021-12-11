× Expand The Sporting Club at the Farm The Sporting Club at the Farm

Wreaths & Wine at The Farm

2p-4p Saturday, December 11th

Come kick off the holiday season at The Farm with WREATHS & WINE!! We will be creating a Christmas wreath ideal for the front door! Beginning with an 24 inch artificial wreath, we will incorporate fresh winter greens, pine cones and ornaments to create the perfect look and finish off with a layered holiday bow! Two drinks tickets provided...cash wine bar available.

$100/person (includes all materials for wreath + 2 drink tickets)

CALL TO RESERVE YOUR SPOT!! 812-944-0400

Max 40 attendees so grab your spot before we sell out!

For more information call 502-303-2299 or visit eventvesta.com/events/10883/t/tickets