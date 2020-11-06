VIRTUAL ------------A Wrinkle in Time

× Expand By James SieAdapted from the novel by Madeleine L’Engle Meg Murray feels the weight of the world on her shoulders. She is constantly caught between getting in trouble at school, looking after her brilliant but odd brother Charles Wallace, and dealing with the disappearance of her father. But when three cosmic beings enter her atmosphere, Meg, along with Charles Wallace and their new friend Calvin, must “tesser” across the galaxy on a quest to find her father and save Earth from an evil darkness that threatens to destroy everything they hold dear. Join LCT for this unique adaptation of Madeline L’Engle’s epic novel that takes us across time and space on a journey to discover that even in the most vast and darkest of universes, love will always conquer all.

A Wrinkle In Time (Discovery Show - Pre-Recorded 3 Episodes to Stream)

By James Sie

Adapted from the novel by Madeleine L’Engle

Meg Murray feels the weight of the world on her shoulders. She is constantly caught between getting in trouble at school, looking after her brilliant but odd brother Charles Wallace, and dealing with the disappearance of her father. But when three cosmic beings enter her atmosphere, Meg, along with Charles Wallace and their new friend Calvin, must “tesser” across the galaxy on a quest to find her father and save Earth from an evil darkness that threatens to destroy everything they hold dear.

Join LCT for this unique adaptation of Madeline L’Engle’s epic novel that takes us across time and space on a journey to discover that even in the most vast and darkest of universes, love will always conquer all.

Best enjoyed by: ages 8 and up

For more information visit lctonstage.org/event/a-wrinkle-in-time/