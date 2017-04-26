Writers Persist

Some of Kentucky’s best-known and most acclaimed writers join forces to stand up to celebrate the arts and our First Amendment rights. Join us for this positive gathering of short readings that will focus on resistance, persistance, equality, and freedom. Readers include:

Tom Eblen

Kim Edwards

Manuel Gonzales

Silas House

Jason Howard

George Ella Lyon

Maurice Manning

Bobbie Ann Mason

Gurney Norman

Erik Reece

Gwyn Hyman Rubio

Carter Sickels

Bianca Spriggs

Crystal Wilkinson

And a special musical interlude by Carla Gover

For more information visit carnegiecenterlex.org