Writers Persist

The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Some of Kentucky’s best-known and most acclaimed writers join forces to stand up to celebrate the arts and our First Amendment rights. Join us for this positive gathering of short readings that will focus on resistance, persistance, equality, and freedom. Readers include:

  • Tom Eblen
  • Kim Edwards
  • Manuel Gonzales
  • Silas House
  • Jason Howard
  • George Ella Lyon
  • Maurice Manning
  • Bobbie Ann Mason
  • Gurney Norman
  • Erik Reece
  • Gwyn Hyman Rubio
  • Carter Sickels
  • Bianca Spriggs
  • Crystal Wilkinson
  • And a special musical interlude by Carla Gover

For more information visit carnegiecenterlex.org

The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

