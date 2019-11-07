Wunderbar Together!
Hofbrauhaus Newport 200 E 3rd St, Newport, Kentucky 41071
Join World Affairs Council for a night of celebration at Hofbräuhaus Newport on Thursday, November 7th, 2019 at 5:00 PM.
This fall, German Consul General Wolfgang Moessinger will join us to celebrate the Year of German-American Friendship, and discuss the strong trade and commercial ties between Germany and the United States!
Following this presentation, there will be a panel of executives from the German business community who will discuss local investment.
Be sure to stay for a traditional German-style “Stammtisch” networking session with the European American Chamber of Commerce!
Appetizers and beer will be provided!
Tickets: $20 for non-members
FREE for World Affairs Council and EACC Members!
Registration is limited, so purchase tickets today! Members please email Eleanor Kremer, Operations Manager, ekremer@cincyworldaffairs.org, your name and email to register. Let us know your membership association. Thank you!
For more information call (859) 448-8984 or visit globalcincinnati.org