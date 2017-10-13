You're the Wurst too Sausage Party

A Very Practical & Well-Organized Sausage Party

Get your buns over to Copper & Kings for a second helping of You're The Wurst, an Oktoberfest-style party featuring handmade sausages inspired by the flavors of Germany.

Featuring a performance by The Rheingold Band!

And before and after the band Kim Sorise will be spinning your favorite Polka and Kraut rock!

An event-exclusive Marzen/Oktoberfest style beer brewed by Monnik Beer Co. aged in a Copper & Kings Brandy barrel!

Brandy & beer cocktails!

$30 admission includes 2 housemade sausages, housemade sauerkraut balls, your first cocktail & more.

21+

For more information visit copperandkings.com/events