WWE Live Holiday Tour
Tickets start at $15!
Price options $25, $35, $55, $65, $95, $100
#WWEPikeville
WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. U.S. Champion Baron Corbin in a Champion vs. Champion Match
Randy Orton vs. Rusev
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn
Tag Team Championship Match – The Usos vs. Gable & Benjamin
Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler
2 on 3 Handicap Match - Naomi & Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya, Tamina & Lana
Plus, see Tye Dillinger and many more WWE Superstars!
*Superstars subject to change
For more information visit eastkyexpo.com/