WWE Live Holiday Tour

Eastern Kentucky Exposition Center 126 Main Street, Pikeville, Kentucky 41501

Tickets start at $15!

Price options $25, $35, $55, $65, $95, $100

#WWEPikeville

WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. U.S. Champion Baron Corbin in a Champion vs. Champion Match

Randy Orton vs. Rusev

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn

Tag Team Championship Match – The Usos vs. Gable & Benjamin

Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler

2 on 3 Handicap Match - Naomi & Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya, Tamina & Lana

Plus, see Tye Dillinger and many more WWE Superstars!

*Superstars subject to change

For more information visit eastkyexpo.com/

Eastern Kentucky Exposition Center 126 Main Street, Pikeville, Kentucky 41501 View Map
