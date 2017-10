WWE Smackdown Live

For the first time in over SIX years, WWE brings a televised event back to Lexington when SmackDown Live rolls into town on Tuesday, November 28!

You’ll see Randy Orton, AJ Styles, WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, Mr. Money in the Bank – Baron Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens, Women’s Champion Naomi, Tag Team Champions – The Usos, Charlotte Flair, Sami Zayn and many more!

For more information visit lexingtoncenter.com