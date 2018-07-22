WWE! SummerSlam Heatwave Tour

The WWE Live SummerSlam Heatwave Tour returns to Pikeville on Sunday, July 22, 2018, at 5 p.m.

You’ll see Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley vs Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Elias! Plus, see RAW Women’s Champion Nia Jax, Alexa Bliss, Finn Balor, Baron Corbin and many more WWE Superstars!

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 4 at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $15

For more information call (606) 433-0200 or visit ekec.us