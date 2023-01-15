WWE Sunday Stunner at Corbin Arena

WWE Returns to Corbin for the only time in 2023!

See all your favorite superstars from Monday Night Raw live at the Corbin Arena.

Seth Rollins, Matt Riddle, Becky Lynch, Bayley & Damage CTRL, The Judgement Day, The OC, The Miz, Dexter Lumis, Omos & MVP... and many more!

Tickets start at $20

For more information, please call 606.258.2020 or visit thecorbinarena.com/