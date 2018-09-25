WWW Writers' Workshop - Building Characters through Inventory

LFPL - South Central Regional Library 7300 Jefferson Blvd, Louisville, Kentucky 40219

WWW Writers' Workshop - Building Characters through Inventory

ATTENTION ALL WRITERS: Women Who Write will host a workshop at the South Central Regional Library, 7300 Jefferson Boulevard, Louisville, KY on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 on 6:30 - 8 PM. Join author and EKU faculty member, Julie Hensley, as she facilitates an interactive workshop open to everyone on Building Characters through Inventory.

Get ready to empty the pockets, drawers, and glove compartments. In this fiction workshop, we’ll create inventories to enrich character development. We’ll learn how the physical characteristics of a character (eye color, hair style, height) are much less important to readers’ understanding than the objects the characters encounter and with which s/he interacts. Inventory is where action and characterization meet, making it an essential part of plot.

A donation of $10 is requested. You may register on the website with payment thru Pay Pal or mail a check payable to Women Who Write, P. O. Box 6167, Louisville, KY 40206.

For more information visit womenwhowrite.com

LFPL - South Central Regional Library 7300 Jefferson Blvd, Louisville, Kentucky 40219
