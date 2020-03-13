Wyatt Cole Indiana Challenge KY High School & Junior High Rodeo
Central Kentucky Ag/Exp Center 678 South Wallace Wilkinson Blvd., Liberty, Kentucky 42539
Wyatt Cole Indiana Challenge KY High School & Junior High Rodeo
Free to the public! Come join in the action!
Friday March 13- Open Barrel & Pole Fundraiser, 7:00 PM
Saturday March 14- RODEO 10:00 AM- one hour long
Sunday March 15th- Cowboy Church 7:30 AM
Sunday March 15th- RODEO 9 AM- one hour long
Concessions, silent auction, 50/50 drawing, vendors
Participant schedule:
CHECK-IN: Friday 7-10 pm & Saturday 7-8:30 am
GROUNDS MEETING: Saturday 9 am
COWBOY CHURCH: Sunday 7:30 am
Follow on Facebook: The Wyatt Cole Invitational - High School & Junior High Rodeo
For more information visit kyhsr.com