Wyatt Cole Indiana Challenge KY High School & Junior High Rodeo

Free to the public! Come join in the action!

Friday March 13- Open Barrel & Pole Fundraiser, 7:00 PM

Saturday March 14- RODEO 10:00 AM- one hour long

Sunday March 15th- Cowboy Church 7:30 AM

Sunday March 15th- RODEO 9 AM- one hour long

Concessions, silent auction, 50/50 drawing, vendors

Participant schedule:

CHECK-IN: Friday 7-10 pm & Saturday 7-8:30 am

GROUNDS MEETING: Saturday 9 am

COWBOY CHURCH: Sunday 7:30 am

Follow on Facebook: The Wyatt Cole Invitational - High School & Junior High Rodeo

For more information visit kyhsr.com