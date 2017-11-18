X-Fest 2017 to Feature Black Stone Cherry

Owensboro Convention Center 501 West Second Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301

X-Fest 2017 to Feature Black Stone Cherry

Black Stone Cherry has released five critically acclaimed albums, including most recently Kentucky, the quartet’s first release for Mascot Records. They have produced such rock radio favorites as “Lonely Train,” “Blind Man,” “White Trash Millionaire,” and “Me and Mary Jane,” and shared the stage with bands like Def Leppard, Lynyrd Skynard, Bad Company, and Shinedown.  

The winner of the X-Fest 2017 Battle of the Bands will have the privilege of being the opening act for Black Stone Cherry.

VIP Tickets: $35

General Admission Tickets: $20

For more information visit owensborocenter.com

Owensboro Convention Center 501 West Second Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301
