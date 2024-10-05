× Expand Louisville Silent Disco Join us on October 5th at Atrium Logan Street for a special Y2K silent disco!

Y2K Silent Disco at Atrium Logan Street

Y'all remember Y2K? All the panic, all the anticipation, and some of the best pop music of all time! Join us on October 5th at Atrium Logan Street for a special Y2K silent disco! One channel will be dedicated to all the best music of the Y2K era, with hip hop favorites and hits throughout the decades to round it all out. Come out and celebrate the world not ending!

If you've never been to a silent disco then you are in for a treat! For $10 we give you a pair headphones that have 3 different channels of music playing simultaneously. This allows us to play all types of genres and you are able to choose the song you like best. There really is something for everyone at our events.

For more information call (502) 324-5048.