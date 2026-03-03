Yarn Swap & Soup Luncheon
to
Makerspace Western Kentucky 130 North Seminary Street , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Join us for a cozy and creative Yarn Swap & Soup Luncheon! Bring any yarn you’d like to trade—full skeins, partial skeins, or leftovers—and exchange it for something “new-to-you.” After swapping, enjoy a warm, homemade soup luncheon and connect with fellow fiber lovers. It’s the perfect blend of community, creativity, and comfort.
YARN SWAP & SOUP LUNCHEON
Date: Saturday, March 21, 2026
Time: 11-2pm
Location: Makerspace Wky. 130 N Seminary St. Madisonville, KY
Bring your extra yarn to trade and discover fresh colors, textures, and inspiration!
Then stay for a delicious soup luncheon and conversation with fellow makers.
✔ All fiber crafters welcome
✔ Full and partial skeins accepted
✔ Only $10 a ticket!
✔ Warm soup, warm hearts, warm community
Come swap, soup, and stitch!
For more information call 270.825.8144 or visit makerspace.bigcartel.com/product/yarn-swap