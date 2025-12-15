× Expand Makerspace Western Kentucky Yarn Swap and Infographic

Join us for a cozy and creative Yarn Swap & Soup Luncheon! Bring any yarn you’d like to trade—full skeins, partial skeins, or leftovers—and exchange it for something “new-to-you.” After swapping, enjoy a warm, homemade soup luncheon and connect with fellow fiber lovers. It’s the perfect blend of community, creativity, and comfort.

YARN SWAP & SOUP LUNCHEON

Date: Saturday, Jan 24, 2026

Time: 11-2pm

Location: Makerspace Wky. 130 N Seminary St. Madisonville, KY

Bring your extra yarn to trade and discover fresh colors, textures, and inspiration!

Then stay for a delicious soup luncheon and conversation with fellow makers.

✔ All fiber crafters welcome

✔ Full and partial skeins accepted

✔ Only $10 a ticket!

✔ Warm soup, warm hearts, warm community

Come swap, soup, and stitch!

For more information call ​270.825.8144 or visit makerspacewky.com