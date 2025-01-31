A Year with Frog and Toad KIDS

Come support our talented young performers as they bring the beloved story of Frog and Toad to life on stage! In this charming musical, you’ll follow the delightful duo as they journey through seasons, share friendship, and tackle life’s little challenges together. With catchy songs, playful dances, and heartwarming moments, this production will entertain theatergoers of all ages.

Our little actors have worked hard to make this show magical and would love your support! Don’t miss this chance to cheer them on and experience the joy and humor of Frog and Toad’s world. Grab your tickets now and join us for an unforgettable show!

For more information call 859-756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com