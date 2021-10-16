× Expand NA Runners beginning a race.

The Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation will bring together and celebrate cancer survivors during its upcoming Yes, Mamm! Yes, Cerv! 5K race in Nicholasville, on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 9 a.m., at the RJ Corman racecourse. The Yes, Mamm! Yes, Cerv! 5K, presented by RJ Corman Railroad Group, is open to runners of all ages. Support from the race provides free mammography and cervical cancer screenings, diagnostic testing, and program support to underinsured and uninsured patients across Kentucky. Every dollar raised will support Yes, Mamm! Yes, Cerv! programs statewide.To register online, visit runsignup.com/Race/KY/Nicholasville/YesMamm5KatRJCorman.