Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Opening Day 2023

Admission charged.

Yew Dell will have their traditional plant sale with hellebores and other spring ephemerals starting at 10 a.m. until plants are gone, and afternoon drop-in tours of the grounds and gardens with Yew Dell’s Horticulture Team. Martha Lee’s Kitchen will reopen with a menu of delicious sandwiches, salads, and baked goods, making it easy to enjoy lunch in the Upper Pavilion. The Garden Gift Shop will be stocked with fresh, whimsical décor, plus jewelry, books, and other garden-themed items. All tickets can be purchased at the door.

For more information, please call 502.241.4788