Yew Dell Geology and History Walk

Cost included with admission

In celebration of what would have been Theodore Klein’s 117th birthday, Brad Kessans, Yew Dell’s own Facilities and Trail Guru, will lead an easy walk around our grounds to showcase the geology of our gardens, while sharing the Klein family’s ongoing history. Please RSVP so that we know how many attendees to expect.

For more information, please call 502.241.4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/