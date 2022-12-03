Yew Dell Holiday Wreath Making Workshop – In-Person Workshop

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Yew Dell Holiday Wreath Making Workshop – In-Person Workshop

$65 - $75 per person

This Yew Dell family classic returns for another holiday season. Only one afternoon session left!! Make your own handcrafted holiday wreath with fresh greens collected from the gardens at Yew Dell. This is a great event if you’re looking to start an annual holiday tradition.

For more information call (502) 241-4788. 

Info

Parents, Vacation & Holiday, Workshops
