Yew Dell Plant Walk – Fresh Eyes

Our freshly-graduated new Horticulture Apprentices will lead a tour of their favorite plant discoveries on our grounds, translating what they learned in the classroom to gardening reality. This Plant Walk is included with Admission; no advance ticketing is required. The RSVP is to get an estimated attendee count.

For more information call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/