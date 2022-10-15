Yew Dell’s Migratory Bird Walk – In-Person Workshop

to

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

FREE/Please RSVP

In partnership with #LouisvilleTreeWeek, Brad Kessans, Yew Dell’s own Facilities and Trail Guru, will lead a walk around our grounds to spot and identify migratory birds and the trees that support them. This workshop is included with admission. Bring binoculars if available and wear sturdy walking shoes.

For more information call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

