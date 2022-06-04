Yew Dell Woodland Trails Hike

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Yew Dell Woodland Trails Hike

In appreciation of #nationaltrailsday, Brad Kessans, Yew Dell’s own Facilities and Trail Guru, will lead an easy hike on our one-mile Woodland Trails loop. Along the way, Brad will share historical anecdotes and point out the trees and wildlife that call this section of our gardens home. This Hike is FREE with Admission; no advance ticketing is required. The RSVP is to get an estimated attendee count.

For more information call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
