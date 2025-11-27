YMCA Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Trot
to
Northeast Family YMCA 9400 Mill Brook Rd., Louisville, Kentucky 40223
YMCA of Greater Louisville
YMCA Annual Family Turkey Trot
YMCA Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Trot
Get ready for the 55th Annual Northeast Family YMCA Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot brought to you by Publix! Don't miss out on this local tradition. Participants can choose to run a 5k or Kids’ Trot and will receive a commemorative Turkey Trot t-shirt and medal. Must register by Nov. 15 to guarantee t-shirt on race day.
Race is located at the Northeast Family YMCA and will be held rain or shine!
Location: Northeast Family YMCA (9400 Mill Brook Rd. Louisville, KY 40223)
Date: Thursday, November 27
Time: 9am-12pm
Ages: 2 years old and up
Rates: 5k: $35* | Kids' Trot: $20* for ages 2-10
*plus 6% sales tax
For more information call 502-425-1271.