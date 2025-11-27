× Expand YMCA of Greater Louisville YMCA Annual Family Turkey Trot

YMCA Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Trot

Get ready for the 55th Annual Northeast Family YMCA Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot brought to you by Publix! Don't miss out on this local tradition. Participants can choose to run a 5k or Kids’ Trot and will receive a commemorative Turkey Trot t-shirt and medal. Must register by Nov. 15 to guarantee t-shirt on race day.

Race is located at the Northeast Family YMCA and will be held rain or shine!

Location: Northeast Family YMCA (9400 Mill Brook Rd. Louisville, KY 40223)

Date: Thursday, November 27

Time: 9am-12pm

Ages: 2 years old and up

Rates: 5k: $35* | Kids' Trot: $20* for ages 2-10

*plus 6% sales tax

For more information call 502-425-1271.