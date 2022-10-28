YMCA of Central KY Black Cat Chase 5K
to
Downtown Frankfort Broadway St , Kentucky
×
YMCA of Central KY
YMCA of Central KY Black Cat Chase 5K presented by Whitaker Bank
Join us for the annual Black Cat Chase 5K Run/Walk. This Halloween-themed event is family friendly and full of fun. Run or walk through historic downtown Frankfort while raising money for the life-changing programs of the YMCA.
For more information, please visit ymcacky.org/blackcatchase
Info
Downtown Frankfort Broadway St , Kentucky
Festivals & Fairs, Health & Wellness, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor