YMCA Family Mud Run - for Humans and Dogs!!

× Expand Oldham County Family YMCA YMCA Family Mud Run

Cost is $28 per person per day

Experience 2 days of muddy fun for the whole family! The course is roughly 1.5 miles of pure mud and obstacles. This Mud Run is designed for kids (4+) and their parents to do together. All participants receive a t-shirt and refreshments. Waves of 20 runners will go off every 10 minutes.

7/29 - 4:00 P.M

7/30 - 8:00-2:00

The first day includes a second Mud Run “Dog Edition” for dogs and their handlers (18+). All dogs must have current shots. All participants receive a t-shirt & refreshments. Cost is $28 per person for the “Dog Edition” also.

For more information, please call 502.222.9358 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/