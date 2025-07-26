× Expand YMCA of Louisville Family Mud Run

YMCA Family Mud Run

Join the YMCA for some muddy fun! The course is roughly 2 miles of mud and obstacles! This Mud Run is designed for kids (4+) and their parents to do together! All participants receive a t-shirt, medal and refreshments. Waves of 25 runners will go off every 10 minutes. We can’t wait for a day of muddy obstacles, teamwork, and outdoor fun.

For more information call 502-587-2113 or visit ymcalouisville.org/events/ymca-family-mud-run.