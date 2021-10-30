YMCA Monster Mash Dash 5K
3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Join the YMCA, 3rd Turn, and Backside Grill for a fun festive 5K Spooktacular! All runners will receive a box lunch, drink token, festive t-shirt and festive medal. Costume contest included. Great family event, open to those ages 6 and up. Awards given for top 3 females, top 3 males (based on gun time). Shirt/Medals are not guaranteed on race day for all registrations after 10/15/2021. Takes place at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens, 6300 Old La Grange Rd., Crestwood, KY. Cost is $45 per participant.
For more information or for assistance with registration, please call (502) 222.9358 or email Adam Johnson at ajohnson@ymcalouisville.org.