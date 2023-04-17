× Expand Jewish Community of Louisville trager family jcc

A Yom Hashoah Remembrance Day – Beyond the Diary

The Trager Family Jewish Community Center will host “A Yom Hashoah Remembrance Day – Beyond the Diary,” 6:30 – 7:45 p.m., Monday, April 17 at the Trager Family JCC, 3600 Dutchmans Lane (event also will be livestreamed on YouTube) to honor and remember victims of the Holocaust also known as Shoah. While Shoah refers specifically to the Jewish people, this remembrance is a community-wide program and therefor also honors the memories of other victims of the Nazi regime and other genocides. To register, visit jewishlouisville.ejoinme.org/yomhashoah.

This event includes various speakers, music and the Lighting of Eleven Candles with narration recited by and candles lit by students from St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School, The Temple Religious School and Louisville Beit Sefer Yachad (LBSY). CenterStage will perform final scenes from its “Diary of Anne Frank” production.

