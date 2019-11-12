Yoonah Kim at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts
Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Rapidly earning recognition as a young artist of uncommon musical depth and versatility, clarinetist Yoonah Kim is a winner of the 2016 Concert Artists Guild International Competition. The first solo clarinetist to win CAG in nearly 30 years, this Korean-Canadian artist also became the first woman to win first prize at the Vandoren Emerging Artist Competition.
For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org