× Expand Kentucky Historical Society York: An American Story Rediscovered. Reception and Documentary Premiere.

Join the Kentucky Historical Society, Kentucky Tourism, and America250KY for a reception, a documentary premiere of York: An American Story Rediscovered, and a panel discussion.

Reception begins at 6:30 p.m. in Commonwealth Hall at the Kentucky History Center. Heavy hors D'oeuvres and refreshments will be served, with a cash bar available.

The film screening will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Brown-Forman Room at the Kentucky History Center, followed by a program and panel discussion featuring the following:

- Frank X Walker, Author, Educator, Affrilachian Poet

- Ed Hamilton, Sculptor

- Hasan Davis, JD, Author, Trainer, Performer, Youth Advocate, Hope Dealer

- James Holmberg, former Curator of Special Collections, The Filson Historical Society

- Moderated by Scott Alvey, Executive Director of the Kentucky Historical Society

For more information visit history.ky.gov/events/york-an-american-story-rediscovered