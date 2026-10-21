York: An American Story Rediscovered
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Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History 100 West Broadway, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Kentucky Historical Society
York: An American Story Rediscovered. Reception and Documentary Premiere.
Join the Kentucky Historical Society, Kentucky Tourism, and America250KY for a reception, a documentary premiere of York: An American Story Rediscovered, and a panel discussion.
Reception begins at 6:30 p.m. in Commonwealth Hall at the Kentucky History Center. Heavy hors D'oeuvres and refreshments will be served, with a cash bar available.
The film screening will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Brown-Forman Room at the Kentucky History Center, followed by a program and panel discussion featuring the following:
- Frank X Walker, Author, Educator, Affrilachian Poet
- Ed Hamilton, Sculptor
- Hasan Davis, JD, Author, Trainer, Performer, Youth Advocate, Hope Dealer
- James Holmberg, former Curator of Special Collections, The Filson Historical Society
- Moderated by Scott Alvey, Executive Director of the Kentucky Historical Society
For more information visit history.ky.gov/events/york-an-american-story-rediscovered