"You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown"

West T. Hill Community Theatre 117 Larrimore Lane, Danville, Kentucky 40422

"You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown"

This wonderful musical comedy follows your favorite Peanuts Characters in an average day in the life of Charlie Brown.

For more information visit westthill.net

West T. Hill Community Theatre 117 Larrimore Lane, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
859-319-0205
