"You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown"

Enjoy your favorite Peanuts characters in this charming musical comedy based on an average day in the life of Charlie Brown.

Show dates at Friday 7/6 and 7/13, Saturday 7/7 and 7/14 at 8 p.m. and Sunday 7/8 ad 7/15 at 3 p.m.

For tickets or more information call (859) 319-0205 or visit westthill.net/tickets