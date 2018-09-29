Young Frankenstein the Musical Presented by The Bluegrass Players

It’s alive! The electrifying adaptation of Mel Brooks’ monstrously funny film will leave you in stitches.

From the creators of the record-breaking Broadway sensation, The Producers, comes this monster new musical comedy. The comedy genius, Mel Brooks, adapts his legendarily funny film into a brilliant stage creation – Young Frankenstein!

Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced “Fronk-en-steen”) inherits his family’s estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked side-kick, Igor (pronounced “Eye-gore”), and a leggy lab assistant, Inga (pronounced normally), Frederick finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors. “It’s alive!” he exclaims as he brings to life a creature to rival his grandfather’s. Eventually, of course, the monster escapes and hilarity continuously abounds.

Performances:

Sep 28-30

Fri-Sat 7:00pm

Sun 2:00pm

For more information call (859) 756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com