Young Frankenstein the Musical

to Google Calendar - Young Frankenstein the Musical - 2018-09-30 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Young Frankenstein the Musical - 2018-09-30 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Young Frankenstein the Musical - 2018-09-30 14:00:00 iCalendar - Young Frankenstein the Musical - 2018-09-30 14:00:00

The Spotlight Playhouse (Theater) 214 Richmond Road North, Berea, Kentucky 40403

Young Frankenstein the Musical Presented by The Bluegrass Players

It’s alive! The electrifying adaptation of Mel Brooks’ monstrously funny film will leave you in stitches.

From the creators of the record-breaking Broadway sensation, The Producers, comes this monster new musical comedy. The comedy genius, Mel Brooks, adapts his legendarily funny film into a brilliant stage creation – Young Frankenstein!

Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced “Fronk-en-steen”) inherits his family’s estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked side-kick, Igor (pronounced “Eye-gore”), and a leggy lab assistant, Inga (pronounced normally), Frederick finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors. “It’s alive!” he exclaims as he brings to life a creature to rival his grandfather’s. Eventually, of course, the monster escapes and hilarity continuously abounds.

Performances:

Sep 28-30

Fri-Sat 7:00pm

Sun 2:00pm

For more information call (859) 756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com

Info
The Spotlight Playhouse (Theater) 214 Richmond Road North, Berea, Kentucky 40403 View Map
Theater & Dance
8597560011
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Young Frankenstein the Musical - 2018-09-30 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Young Frankenstein the Musical - 2018-09-30 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Young Frankenstein the Musical - 2018-09-30 14:00:00 iCalendar - Young Frankenstein the Musical - 2018-09-30 14:00:00

Tags

May 2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

May 24, 2018

Friday

May 25, 2018

Saturday

May 26, 2018

Sunday

May 27, 2018

Monday

May 28, 2018

Tuesday

May 29, 2018

Wednesday

May 30, 2018

Submit Yours