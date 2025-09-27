Young Historians Career & College Fair

Is your future the past? Are you a young person interested in history, but not sure how it translates to a career? The Kentucky Historical Society is pleased to host a one-of-a-kind virtual event to help you find your place in the history field. Students considering a career in history or active history students can tune in for career advice and hear from historians already in the field. Whether you are a humanities-loving high schooler, a guidance-seeking history major, or a job-hunting master’s student, this event offers resources and advice for everyone! This virtual event will also be recorded, allowing busy students to tune in as schedules allow.

For more information call (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/events/young-historians-career-college-fair