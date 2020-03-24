Youth Art Festival
Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
The Youth Art Festival is held in the spring each year and features student visual and performing arts work representing all public and private, as well as home schools in Boyle County. The 2020 event will be held at the Norton Center at Centre College on March 24th.
For more information visit danvillearts.org/
