Youth Art Month Exhibit at the Alhambra Theatre

Youth Art Month to Feature 170 Original Works from Local Students

Exhibit runs March 1-31 at the Alhambra Theatre

Over 170 pieces of original artwork from Christian County’s next generation of artists will be displayed in the gallery and Main Street windows of the Alhambra Theatre as part of Youth Art Month in March.

The National Education Association has chosen March as a time to recognize and celebrate the creativity and artistic talents of our children. Art organizations and art educators are asked to come together to help local communities highlight art education and its value. In this spirit, the Pennyroyal Arts Council will be hosting the Annual Youth Art Exhibit from March 1-March 31, 2022, at the Alhambra Theatre with support from the Hopkinsville Kiwanis Club. Last year’s exhibit was virtual and in the past the event has taken place at Hopkinsville Community College.

View the Work:

The exhibit will be available to the public March 1-31 during business hours of Tuesday-Thursday, 8:30 am -3:00 pm and available to view during the following March events at the theatre: Newsies, Dancing With Our Stars, and Harriet Tubman:The One Woman Show. Small groups, clubs, and students are welcome. Admission is free.

For additional information regarding the event, contact Molly Campbell at molly.campbell@pennyroyalarts.org.